New Delhi: A Twitter post of a woman spiker breastfeeding her baby during a volleyball match in Mizoram earned her praise from Twitter users.

One user posted the picture of the woman player sitting on a chair while feeding the infant and wrote: “Feeding her 7-month-old baby during interval of a volleyball match at the inauguration day of Mizoram State Games 2019, a spiker from Tuikumin in Serchhip district, Lalventluangi, expressed happiness over her team”s victory in their first match.”

Feeding her 7-month old baby during interval of the volley ball match at inauguration Day of Mizoram State Games ‘19,a Spiker from Tuikum(Serchhip Dist) Ms Lalventluangi expressed happiness over their victory in their first match.

Salute Ms Veni pic.twitter.com/3gI3CIDBZf — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) December 9, 2019

Twitter users praised the woman athlete, with one user dubbed her a supermom and posted: “She prepared herself, yet again, for sport after just seven months of childbirth! Doesn”t matter the level of competition, You”re awesome, champ.”

Another said: “Salute to this fighter cum sportswoman cum mother.”

Another user did not approve of the picture: “Should not have clicked her”.

