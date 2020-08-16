Balikuda: In a road accident on national highway (NH-55) at Barilo area under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur district, two youths died Saturday.

Deceased men were identified as Pushpak Kandi and his friend. Both belonged to Padmapur village of Mathasahi under Erasama police limits in the district. The friends were returning from Balikuda to their village by a two-wheeler bearing registration number OD-21 G-0849.

A pickup van OD-21 G-1011 going from Borikina to Balikuda hit the bike from the front and fled from the accident spot. However, the youths succumbed to severe injuries right there.

On being informed, Balikuda police reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Later, the bodies were sent to Balikuda community health centre for postmortem. Police have also seized the pickup van after chasing it up to Balikuda, police sources informed.

PNN