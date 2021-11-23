Tarabha: Ranijhula hill near Kamsara village under this block of Subarnapur district is a picture postcard spot. One of the natural bounties of the district, the spot has enough potential to boost tourism in the area. It has all the hallmarks needed for a tourist place, argue the locals.

Over years, locals and a number of socio-cultural outfits have been pressing for tourist spot status to the place, but their demanded has fallen on deaf ears, it was alleged.

However, locals have been making active efforts to save the greenery of the hill. Recently, to add to its beauty, locals have installed an idol of Lord Ram atop the hill.

The hill has a rich history. It has remains of royal monuments and caves.

In 1799, an army led by four commanders of a king of Bhonsle dynasty came to Sonepur royal estate and demanded revenue from the then Sonepur king Prithvi Singh.

As the king refused to pay revenue to the Bhonsle king, the latter arrested Prithvi Singh and his son Raghunath Singh. The father-son duo was imprisoned at Chandibhanga in Madhya Pradesh. Queen Laxmipriya was panicked over such development. She sought help of Kamsara landlord. The queen was lodged in a cave in the hill for her safety. Since then, the hill has come to be known as Ranijhula in the region. During her stay in the hill cave, the queen used to worship Lord Ram and Lord Shiva.

There are remains of 16 stone houses and a crop threshing room on the hill, probably used by the queen. Locals have attached importance to the hill as their queen used to worship Lord Ram there and have set up an idol of Lord Ram on the hill.

They have demanded that like other tourist places in the district, the government should accord tourism status to the historic Ranijhula hill.