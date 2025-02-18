Joda: Odisha’s longest flyover at Joda in Keonjhar district which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, was again in the news after a large drainage pipe fell from the flyover and crash-landed on a biker passing underneath Monday afternoon.

The injured motorcyclist, identified as Badri Narayan Kar, was taken to a local health centre for treatment. Reports said Kar was on his way to a bank when a rainwater drainage pipe fell from pillar number 55 and struck him on his shoulder. The incident led to brief unrest in the area, which subsided after he was admitted to a hospital.

Expressing his frustration, Kar noted that despite the flyover being relatively new, incidents like falling pipes, dislodged concrete chunks, and exposed iron rods have become common. He criticised local authorities for failing to address these safety concerns. Local youth leaders, including Jagannath Panigrahi, Samir Das, Ramesh Chandra Mohapatra, and Kamakshya Patra, voiced concerns over the safety of road users.

They blamed the instability of the pipes on substandard materials used in construction and vibrations caused by heavy vehicles. Additionally, locals accused the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) of neglecting the issue and appealed to the state government to investigate alleged irregularities in the flyover’s construction.

PNN