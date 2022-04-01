Baripada: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,441 crore from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) to execute drinking water projects in 14 blocks of Mayurbhanj district.

“Several drinking water projects are being executed by Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department to ensure safe drinking water to each household in Sadar block and Udala sub-division of Mayurbhanj district,” said Ashok Mishra, executive engineer of Baripada RWSS division.

According to reports, the work of seven mega drinking water projects has begun in Baripada, Kaptipada, Shymakhunta, Kuliana, Badasahi, Khunta, Gopabandhunagar, Bangiriposi and Saraskana blocks.

The mega drinking water projects will use water from seven rivers in these areas and will cater to the water needs of all the villages under 10 blocks.

Besides, construction of 141 drinking water projects, overhead tanks and pipe-laying works have started for the remaining blocks like Betanoti, Suliapada, Rasgobindapur and Morada.

A mega drinking water project is being set up at Jamshola at a cost of Rs 225.58 crore.

The project will have sink well to draw water from Subarnarekha river and provide drinking water to 14 panchayats under Saraskana block, eight panchayats under Kuliana and three panchayats under Bangiriposi block.

Moreover, another drinking water project will be set up at Nakhara and Uthaninuagaon near Budhabalanga river. This project with an estimated cost Rs 245.45 crore will provide drinking water to 268 villages under Badasahi and Gopabandhunagar blocks.

Yet another mega drinking water project, estimated at Rs 230.55 crore, will come up near Budhbalanga river at Dhobanishola. This project will provide drinking water to people in 16 panchayats under Bangiriposi block and nine panchayats under Kuliana block.

That apart, the government has allocated Rs 125.10 crore for another drinking water project at Asurahada near Budhabalanga river to ensure drinking water to a panchayat under Shyamakhunta block and 11 panchayats under Baripada block.

Another project will be set up at a cost of Rs 107.04 crore at Mankadapal near Budhabalanga.

