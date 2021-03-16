Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday declared the bypoll schedule for Pipili Assembly constituency which fell vacant following the demise of Biju Janata Dal legislator Pradeep Maharathy.

According to a notification issued by ECI, the bypoll will be held April 17. A gazette notification on this context will be issued March 23. Last date for filing of nominations will be March 30. The nomination papers will be scrutinised March 31. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidatures by April 3. While polling is scheduled April 17, counting and declaration of results will be done May 2.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Lohani had earlier mentioned that Odisha is ready for the bypoll. The electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) needed for the bypoll have already reached Odisha.

Besides, selection of polling personnel has already been finalised and training has been imparted to them. Booth finalisation has also been completed, Lohani had added.

Amid COVID outbreak, only 1,000 voters will be allowed to cast their franchise in each booth necessitating settin up of additional polling booths during the bypoll.