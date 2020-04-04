Bhubaneswar: The Puri Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed the Pipili locality in this district late Friday night after a COVID-19 positive case was detected . The sealing has been done to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus. PMC has declared the region as a containment zone.

The man who has tested positive for coronavirus had also visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month. He is the third man from Odisha who has tested positive after attending the Jamaat meeting.

Meanwhile Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged people to cooperate and help the administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Naveen Patnaik has asked people not to step out of their homes where the 48-hour shutdown has been implemented – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak.

The Odisha Chief Minister has said that the complete shutdown for 48 hours will help the government trace others who have contracted the disease or may have come in contact with those affected by coronavirus. By tracing such persons the chances of community spread of coronavirus will diminish considerably.

In spite of the 48 hours complete shutdown, movement of goods vehicles will continue on the national highways passing through Bhadrak and Cuttack districts as well as through the state capital.

In a separate development, the Odisha government has set up 407 shelter camps for stranded migrant workers in the state. More than 27,000 migrant workers are currently being kept in these shelter homes and are being provided with food and other facilities. These migrant workers are from different parts of India including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

PNN