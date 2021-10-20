Puri: Two years after cyclone Fani caused massive devastation to the forest cover in coastal areas here in 2019, the Forest department and the district administration have initiated measures to restore the greenery by planting saplings in Balukhand sanctuary.

The Forest department has arranged around 3 lakh saplings from Andhra Pradesh to undertake plantation drive on around 400 hectare at the sanctuary, which is spreading over 8,700 hectares.

“Steps are being taken to create cashew forests at the sanctuary. This apart, we will plant saplings of certain species that can grow faster in coastal climate and check coastal erosion,” said an official of the Forest department.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for raising green cover on Odisha coast. A portion of the sanctioned funds is being utilised for the conservation of forests on Puri coast, sources said.

According to environmentalists, forests at Balukhand sanctuary stretching up to 40km along the coast in between Brahmagiri and Astarang were working as a bulwark against natural calamities like cyclones. The forests were also acting as a barrier against tidal ingress in the coastal areas of Puri district.

However, cyclonic storm Fani of 2019 caused extensive damage at the sanctuary. At least 20 lakh trees at Balukhand were either uprooted or damaged by the storm, sources said.

“No one has assessed the actual damage caused by cyclone Fani at Balukhand. The authorities concerned are yet to shift hundreds of uprooted trees from the sanctuary. Fading forest cover on the coast has made several localities of Brahmagiri and Astarang vulnerable to tidal ingress,” said Puri Eco Club member Ramashankar Patra.

Many locals and environmentalists, meanwhile, urged the Forest department to take immediate steps to check coastal erosion in the district.

“The Forests at Balukhand were protecting the coastal villages from cyclones and other calamities. The coastal forests suffered severe damage due to cyclone Fani. The Forest department should take all possible measures to recreate the green wall along the coast,” said Puri Fishermen’s Association president Siba Prasad Rao.