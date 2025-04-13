As Odisha’s plains reel under a relentless sun, and the mercury breaches the 40-degree mark, most residents can’t step out without an umbrella.

Yet, amidst this fiery furnace lies a trail of cool, misty escapes — hidden hills, forested heights, and breezy retreats that feel nothing short of a summer miracle.

If you’re dreaming of chirping birds instead of blaring ACs, and misty mornings instead of muggy nights, here are five destinations in Odisha that promise you the perfect summer vacation.

1. Putsil: Koraput’s untouched paradise

Tucked away in Koraput district, Putsil is the kind of place you stumble upon and never want to leave. Located near the Deomali range and sitting at an elevation of around 1,300 metres, Putsil offers panoramic views of the Eastern Ghats and a refreshing mountain breeze that slices through the summer heat. The newly promoted hill station features rolling meadows, valleys, and tribal culture at its most authentic. With less footfall than Daringbadi, it’s ideal for offbeat travellers and nature lovers who like their peace undisturbed.

2. Similipal: The verdant wilderness of Mayurbhanj

A UNESCO-recognised biosphere reserve, Similipal is where Odisha flaunts its wilder, cooler side. Located in the Mayurbhanj district, this 2,750-square-kilometre stretch of sal forests, grassy meadows and cascading waterfalls like Barehipani and Joranda creates a microclimate distinctly cooler than the plains.

The elevation ranges from 600 to 1,200 metres, helping keep temperatures bearable even in peak summer. Home to tigers, elephants, and over 300 species of birds, Similipal is a haven for wildlife lovers and eco-tourists.

3. Daringbadi: The ‘Kashmir of Odisha’

Located in Kandhamal district at around 915 metres above sea level, Daringbadi is often dubbed the ‘Kashmir of Odisha’ for good reason. With pine forests, lush valleys, and a chance of actual winter chills in December, it offers pleasant summer days that rarely cross 30 degrees Celsius.

Coffee and turmeric plantations add colour to the misty hills, while tourist hotspots like Hill View Park and Midubanda Waterfall round out a perfect summer itinerary.

4. Mahendragiri: Sacred peaks and spectacular views

In Gajapati district, Mahendragiri rises majestically to 1,501 metres, second only to Deomali in height. It’s more than just a cool retreat — it’s a site steeped in mythological lore, believed to be associated with Lord Parashurama. The surrounding Mahendra Hills are thickly forested and provide ample scope for hiking, birdwatching, and stargazing.

5. Deomali: Odisha’s highest point of peace

Welcome to the rooftop of Odisha. Deomali, the state’s highest peak at 1,672 metres, lies in Koraput and stands tall as a natural fortress against summer’s wrath. With temperatures often staying under 25 degrees Celsius even in May, the region is blanketed with alpine meadows, wildflowers, and tribal hamlets untouched by commercial tourism.

A favourite among trekkers, Deomali has recently gained traction with the Odisha Tourism Department, promoting it as an eco-retreat hotspot. The journey up is equally scenic, making the destination as beautiful as the ride.

PNN