New Delhi: The holy month of Ramadan has started but this year the celebrations are subdued because of the spread of the pandemic COVID-19. Even though you are locked up in your houses, you can always make the celebrations high on flavours. Here are a few recipes, shared by chefs, which you can make at the ease of your home and are tasty, healthy and filling, for your Iftaar meals after a full day of roza.

Tandoori Broccoli & Cauliflower

Marinated creamy hung curd, Chef Special Spices, Mexican twist with pineapples salsa & Garlic cheese Sprinkles

Ingredients

Broccoli (Cleaned washed and blanched) 500 Grams

Cauliflower (Cleaned washed and blanched) 500 Grams

Garlic cheese 10 Grams

White creamy Marinade

Hung Curd- 200 Grams

Smoked cheese 50 Grams

Chopped deseeded Green Chilly 5 Gram

Chopped Coriander Steam 5 Grams

Cardamom powder 2 Grams

Olive oil 10 ml

Salt /pepper To Taste

Spicy Red Marinade

Hung Curd- 200 Grams

Red Chilli paste- 50Grams

Chopped deseeded Green Chilly 5Gram

Chopped Coriander Steam 5 Grams

Jeera powder 2 Grams

Salt /pepper To Taste

Mustard Oil 10 ml

For Pineapple Salsa

Ripe Pineapple fine chopped 100 Grams

Jalapeño fine chopped 10 Grams

Onion fine Chopped 20 Grams

Coriander fresh leaves fine chopped 10 Grams

Salt/pepper To Taste

Lemon Juice 10 ml

Olive Oil 10 ml

Method

Marinate the blanched Broccoli with White Marinade & blanched Cauliflower with

the red marinade.

Skewer both separately in iron skewer

Cook in Tandoor or Bake in Oven for 10 minutes at 140 C.

Once cooked, check the baked brown texture.

Sprinkle garlic cheese powder on top.

Serve hot with pineapple salsa

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

Ingredients

Shrimp or Prawn (Deveined & cleaned) 200 Grams

Asparagus (washed and blanched) 50 Grams

Avocado (Sliced or Diced) 1

Orange 1

Lemon juice 20 ml

Lettuce Iceberg washed and drained 250 Grams

Micro greens washed 10 Grams

Olive Oil /Salad oil 20 ml

Red Cherry Tomato 20 grams

Olives Slices 2 no. olive

Salt To Taste

Black Pepper Whole 2 Grams

Garlic 10 grams

Jalapeño 10 Grams

Method

Mix olive oil, lemon juice and chopped garlic, salt and pepper and make the emulsion /dressing of same, keep separately.

Blanch the shrimps.

Scoop out the avocado and cut into wedges or any other cut.

Peel orange and cut segments of oranges

Now mix lettuce, orange segments, asparagus, avocado, tomato and shrimps

Pour dressing on top.

Garnish with micro greens and lemon wedge.

Chilled Whey & Celery Drink

A refreshing drink for summers and a great source to boost immunity

Ingredients

Liquid Whey (Yoghurt) 250ml

Cucumber – cleaned peeled and diced 100 grams

Celery sticks chopped 100 Grams

Salt to taste

Few Drops of Tabasco optional

Method

Mix all the above Ingredients in blender.

Blend it well, add little water if required.

Strain and serve chilled with dash of tabasco on top.

