Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra succumbed to post Covid complications at a private hospital here, Saturday.

The 36-year-old vocalist breathed her last at around 11 pm. She was put on ventilator support as saturation (SPO2) level was fluctuating. The saturation level dropped drastically for the last two days.

According to hospital sources, her lungs had suffered 75 per cent damage.

The singer’s fans, fellow singers, music directors, actors and other persons associated with the Odia film industry expressed profound grief over her demise.

During her career as a playback singer for 20 long years, Mishra had lent her voice to more than 150 Odia movies. ‘I Love You’, ‘Chocolate’, ‘Kula Nandana’, Pagala Premi, Matru Shakti, Tu Mo Manara Mita and Subha Vivah and others.

The members of her fraternity have started a fundraising campaign to support her financially. Besides, they had appealed to the government for help. Owing to this, Culture department had sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for her treatment from Artist Welfare Fund.

Notably, her father had succumbed to Covid-19 May 10 while undergoing treatment.