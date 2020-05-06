New Delhi: India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said Wednesday cricketers will need at least a month of training before playing competitive games. He also added that matches should start only after a vaccine for the dreaded COVID-19 is discovered.

Lifestyle set to change

Rahane also said that in a coronavirus-scarred world, the lifestyle of cricketers will undergo a change, both in pre and post-match routines.

“…we would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game (domestic or international),” Rahane said. He was speaking to reporters online as the brand ambassador of ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) app.

“I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus,” asserted Rahane.

Maintaining fitness

The Sports Ministry is planning a phased resumption of national camps in Olympic disciplines. However, the BCCI is yet to spell out its plans on cricket. Rahane said he is focusing on his fitness amid the lockdown.

“I am following the chart given by our trainer. I am also doing ‘free weights’ at home apart from meditation’, informed the cricketer.

Celebration styles will change

Rahane agreed that in future, players will be wary of wild celebrations and group hugs at the fall of wickets.

“We might go back to the days when fielders clapped from afar at the fall of a wicket. May be handshakes will be replaced by a ‘Namaste’,” the elegant Mumbai right-hander predicted.

“But once sport resumes, you can’t take anything for granted. The safety of the fans will be of utmost importance. There will be changes in lifestyle while travelling. Especially before and after the match,” Rahane pointed out.

Rahane remained non-committal on whether there should be a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball. “I would like to wait and watch. You will only get a fair idea about revised rules once play resumes,” the batsman said.

Staying positive

A couple of months back there were discussions about trying Rahane in white ball cricket because of his experience. The IPL would have been a great platform for him to reaffirm his status. However, with the event postponed indefinitely, Rahane’s chances of a comeback in limited overs cricket has been got affected.

However, the batsman who has played 65 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is, wants to stay positive.

“It’s all about being positive. I want to do well for my country in all formats. I have belief in myself. You never know what the future has in store for you. This lockdown has taught us to be more patient, believe in my routines. I am confident, the end result will be great,” Rahane said.

PTI