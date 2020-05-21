Baliguda: As many as 15 migrant workers from Sirttiguda panchayat under Baliguda subdivision of Kandhamal district continue to remain stranded at Chittoor town of Andhra Pradesh.

Their plight has escalated as they are unable to return home even though their family members in Odisha have registered their names at the local panchayat office. These workers are not in a position to procure food and essentials, a source said.

According to the families of these men, they were engaged in building construction under a private organisation at Chittoor for past six months. The construction site, however, was closed for an indefinite period amid lockdown. This has pushed them into uncertainty at a faraway location.

Issuing a video message, these migrants have appealed to Kandhamal district administration as well as the state government seeking help in coming back to their homes.

Notably, the state government has nominated nodal officers for every district to monitor smooth return of migrant workers who have been stranded outside by Shramik Special trains and otherwise.

PNN