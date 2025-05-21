Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj Wednesday said that Plus 3 classes in the state will begin July 15 this year.

Speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar, the minister informed that the third phase of Plus 3 admissions will remain open until the results of the second phase (Plus 2) are declared.

He added that applicants will have 10 days from the result date to upload their mark sheets on the SAMS portal, followed by a 10-day grace period.

The minister assured that the department has taken steps to prevent the kind of delays that occurred last year, when many students missed their first semester due to prolonged admission timelines. To ensure a smoother process this year, the department has begun early preparations for college seat allocation in June, aiming to complete all formalities before classes begin in mid-July, he informed.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education will reportedly announce the Plus 2 examination results at 4pm. today. Results will be available for all academic streams: arts, commerce, science and vocational education.

PNN