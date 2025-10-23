Bhubaneswar: A total of 10,576 students have been shortlisted to take admission into various streams of Plus II (Class XI) in the first round of selection under Phase III for the academic year 2025–26, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said Wednesday. Of the total students, 8,587 are fresh applicants who had not applied in the earlier phases of the admission, it said.

Arts stream recorded the highest number of selections with 6,584 students, followed by Science (2,439), Sanskrit (946), Commerce (416), and Vocational (191), it added. “Of the selected students, 5,369 are boys and 5,207 girls, reflecting a nearly equal gender representation in the latest round of admissions,” the DHSE said. The Phase III aims at accommodating students who missed the earlier rounds, ensuring wider access to higher secondary education across Odisha.