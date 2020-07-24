Bhubaneswar: The evaluation of answer sheets of Plus II examination 2020 conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will continue during lockdown period, an official here said Thursday.

Evaluation duty was adversely affected due to coronavirus-induced shutdown in the state. It was resumed June 1 and continued at various centres across the state.

However, due to the fresh lockdowns imposed in four districts and Rourkela city, the process was halted again. Hence, the council had sought permission from the government in this regard, sources said.

School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Thursday gave necessary approval to the CHSE to continue the valuation work in Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Jajpur districts along with Rourkela city, where lockdown was imposed till July end.

“Government has been pleased to accord permission of the proposal to take up the valuation work of answer scripts of the annual higher secondary education-2020 conducted by the CHSE, Odisha during the lockdown period so that the results can be published at the earliest,” S &ME additional secretary Pratap Kumar Mishra wrote to CHSE chairman.

The government has asked the CHSE to follow all Covid-19 guidelines while conducting the valuation work.

Earlier, following the inordinate delay in the publication of Plus II results in Odisha, the state government has asked college principals to send teachers to their respective evaluation centres immediately.

The Director of Higher Secondary Education wrote to the principals that though the evaluation of Plus II papers started from June 1, it is yet to be completed as more than 50 per cent of the teachers have remained absent due to COVID-19 pandemic. As the timely announcement of results is necessary for the students to pursue their higher education, the evaluation of the remaining papers has to be taken up urgently, the letter added.

PNN