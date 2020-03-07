Udala: Despite tall claims of the Department of Higher Education pertaining to various steps it is taking to manage Plus II examinations efficiently, a recent incident of answer sheets being carried in a vegetable bag raised questions on the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities.

According to several sources, the incident took place during the English examination of Plus II science students that was being held Friday. As many as 71 students appeared in the exam at Indira Gandhi Women’s College in Mayurbhanj district.

After the examination, the answer sheets were sealed in presence of the college superintendent and supervisor. Later, the sheets were sent to the nodal centre at Udala. The accounts were then transferred to the Department of Higher Education through the local post office.

While 69 answer sheets were sent to the centre, two were left behind in the college. After it came to light, superintendent Jayashree Choudhury discussed the issue with college principal Gopal Chandra Behera. The matter was also discussed with the deputy controller and he was asked to send the two copies to the higher education department office.

The two answer sheets that remained in the college were then sent to nodal centre along police custody. The two sheets were packed in a vegetable bag and an employee along with the principal went to the nodal centre for submission.

That said, how the other answer sheets were sealed without counting in presence of the supervisor and the superintendent remains a puzzle. Parents of the students expressed dissatisfaction over the careless act by the college authorities.

