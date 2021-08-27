Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced Thursday that the syllabus for Plus-II students will be reduced by 30 per cent for the academic year 2021-22. The CHSE had implemented a similar reduction last session also. The decision was taken at a CHSE meeting conducted Thursday.

“Though physical teaching has resumed for classes IX, X, XI and XII in school and colleges, the total number teaching days has decreased. So, it has been decided to continue with the 30 per cent reduced syllabus this year as well,” said Tushar Kanti Tripathy, vice-chairman, CHSE.

“We hope that the Covid-19 situation will improve in the days to come. However, if it doesn’t and the CHSE is not able to conduct the annual Plus-II exams, the alternative evaluation process will come handy for assessment and publication of the results,” Tripathy added.

The CHSE has also decided to introduce internal examinations for first and second-year students. Authorities will conduct three internal tests and one final examination for students of Class-XI.