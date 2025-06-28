New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday highlighted the development of Odisha’s railway infrastructure in last 11 years. He emphasised the article appeared in several newspapers by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on how Bhartiya Rail travel has been eased, especially for pilgrims to the Pilgrim town of Jagannath Puri. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) India handled a post on X said: “The last 11 years have been truly historic for the development of Odisha’s railway infrastructure. Union Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw writes about how Bhartiya Rail travel has been eased, especially for pilgrims to the holy city of Jagannath Puri, the abode of Mahaprabhu, to witness the Rath Yatra.”