New Delhi: Under the PM Internship Scheme, around 280 companies have participated, offering 1.27 lakh internship opportunities, according to a recent report.

The corporate onboarding window, which opened October 3, has now closed. However, youth registration, which began on October 12, remains open and is expected to continue until early November.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has a budget of Rs 800 crore for its pilot phase. Its goal is to address youth unemployment by providing internships to 10 million young people over the next five years, connecting them with companies seeking fresh talent.

Administered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the PM Internship Scheme allows the top 500 corporates, based on their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending, to offer internship opportunities. Notable companies participating include Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and ONGC.

Key sectors providing internships include oil, gas, automotive, banking, metals, IT, and telecom. Opportunities are spread across 737 districts in 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

Interns will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000, with Rs 500 covered by the companies’ CSR funds and Rs 4,500 by the government. An additional one-time grant of Rs 6,000 will also be provided.

