Bhubaneswar: Two major rural road projects under Prime Minister’s Janjati Adibasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) are transforming life in the state’s remote tribal areas, official sources said. They said the construction of Telgudutha–Tarabel road in Rayagada district and Purta–Siarhuli road in Deogarh district has, for the first time, provided local residents with safe, all-weather connectivity, significantly improving their quality of life.

In Rayagada, the 2.5 km Telgudu–Tarabel road has made travel easier for villagers who previously relied on a muddy, unsafe path. During the rainy season, the old route cut off access to schools, markets, and medical facilities. Now, vehicles can reach the village year-round. School attendance has improved, pregnant women can safely reach hospitals, and farmers can transport crops and forest produce to nearby markets, boosting their incomes.

Local residents were also employed during construction, earning wages while fostering community engagement. Measures like tree planting and proper water drainage were implemented to ensure durability, safety, and environmental sustainability.

In Deogarh, under Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana, a 2.198km road was built from Purta BLD road to Siarhuli in Barakot block at a cost of Rs 1.41 crore, primarily benefiting particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG). The road has become a lifeline for the tribal community, facilitating access to schools, Anganwadi centres, healthcare services, and government welfare schemes. Improved connectivity also allows businesses and service providers to reach the villages, creating livelihood opportunities for local youth.