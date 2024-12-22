Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Bayan Palace, Kuwait, in the presence of Kuwaiti Prime Minister Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

The occasion marked a significant moment in PM Modi’s two-day visit to the Gulf nation, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years.

PM Modi is set to hold separate high-level meetings with the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Delegation-level talks with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister will follow, where the leaders will discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, including politics, trade, investment, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties while identifying steps to further strengthen these areas.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kuwait Saturday afternoon, receiving a grand welcome upon his arrival. This visit, at the invitation of the Amir of Kuwait, is expected to elevate India’s already robust ties with Gulf nations to greater heights.

Soon after landing, PM Modi visited a labour camp in the Mina Abdullah area, where he interacted with a cross-section of Indian workers. He enquired about their well-being and highlighted several welfare schemes initiated by the Indian government over the past decade.

Also Read | Odisha CM expresses grief over death of two Odias in Kuwait fire

Later, the Prime Minister addressed a massive gathering of the Indian diaspora at the ‘Hala Modi’ event, held at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait City. During his address, PM Modi lauded the contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait, acknowledging their pivotal role in strengthening India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi extended an invitation to the Indian diaspora to attend upcoming global events such as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the Maha Kumbh, slated for next month. He underscored India’s emergence as a global development hub and a future growth engine for the world.

This landmark visit is poised to fortify India’s partnership with Kuwait, enhancing cooperation in political and economic sectors while reinforcing cultural and people-to-people ties.

The engagements during PM Modi’s visit are expected to build a solid foundation for a future-focused and mutually beneficial partnership between the two nations.

IANS