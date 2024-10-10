Vientiane: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday arrived in Vientiane, where he was warmly welcomed by Laos’ Minister of Home Affairs, Vilayvong Bouddakham.

Upon his arrival in the Southeast Asian nation, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

“Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders,” he said in a post on X.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, following an invitation from his Laotian counterpart, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, who currently chairs ASEAN.

Ahead of his departure, the Prime Minister issued a statement emphasising the significance of the East Asia Summit as a platform for discussing regional challenges to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

His statement read, “Today, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR, at the invitation of Prime Minister Mr. Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit. This year marks a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”

PM Modi highlighted India’s strong cultural and civilisational ties with the region, particularly Laos, noting the shared heritage of Buddhism and the Ramayana.

He expressed optimism about his meetings with the Laotian leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations, stating, “I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries.”

The Prime Minister is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summits in Vientiane.

His visit to Laos underscores the significance of ASEAN nations as a core pillar of India’s Act East policy, as well as key partners in New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific Vision, which is reinforced by PM Modi’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation. The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.”

PM Modi’s support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific region has strengthened India’s ties with the association over the last decade.

India views a strong and unified ASEAN as an essential player in shaping the dynamics of the Indo-Pacific.