Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi twice Thursday and enquired about the state’s preparedness for the impending cyclone, set to make landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra post midnight.

During their conversation, the Chief Minister provided detailed information about the ongoing relocation of people and the deployment of response forces such as the NDRF and ODRAF for public safety, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the state’s preparations. Additionally, Union Minister Amit Shah discussed the situation with the Chief Minister and promised to provide all necessary assistance and support, the CMO said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin at 5.30pm, severe cyclone ‘Dana’ moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred about 90 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 110 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 210 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

