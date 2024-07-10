Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to discuss ways to tap the full potential of the bilateral partnership.

Modi arrived here from Moscow Tuesday evening on a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister in over 40 years.

Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour ahead of talks at the Federal Chancellery here. He also signed the guest book.

“India-Ausria scripting a new chapter in bilateral relations. PM @narendramodi warmly received by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer at the Federal Chancellery and accorded a ceremonial welcome,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, along with photographs of the welcome ceremony.

“An important milestone in India-Austria partnership! PM @narendramodi hosted by Austrian Chancellor @karlnehammer for a private engagement. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Discussions on realising the full potential of bilateral partnership lie ahead,” Jaiswal posted on X Tuesday, along with photographs of the two leaders together in Vienna.

Modi was seen hugging Nehammer in one of the photos, while in another, the Austrian chancellor was seen clicking a selfie with the prime minister.

Nehammer posted a photo of him and Modi on the microblogging platform and said: “Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!”

The prime minister thanked the Austrian chancellor “for the warm welcome” and said he looks forward to “our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good”.

In another post on X, Modi said: “Happy to meet you in Vienna, Chancellor @karlnehammer. The India-Austria friendship is strong and it will get even stronger in the times to come.”

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Austria in more than 40 years, the last being of Indira Gandhi in 1983.

During Modi’s visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to further deepen their relationship and closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges.

Austrian artists welcomed Modi with a rendition of Vande Mataram. The choir and orchestra were led by Vijay Upadhyaya.

Upadhyaya, 57, was born in Lucknow. In 1994 he became director of the Vienna University Philharmony. He is the Austrian representative on the jury of experts for the evaluation of European Union culture projects and is the founder and artistic director of the India National Youth Orchestra.

“Austria is known for its vibrant musical culture. I got a glimpse of it thanks to this amazing rendition of Vande Mataram!” Modi posted on X with the video.

Modi will also call on the President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen.

The prime minister and the chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria.

PTI