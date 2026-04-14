New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted the people of Odisha on the sacred occasion of ‘Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti’.

He said this special occasion reflects the values of devotion, harmony and seasonal renewal. He said it reflects the rich traditions of Odisha.

“I pray for a year that is filled with unlimited opportunities and successes. May this auspicious day bring peace, happiness and prosperity to all. May this festival also deepen the spirit of togetherness and strengthen the bonds that bind our society,” he said.

PM Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi and Puthandu, and wished that this special day furthers the spirit of togetherness in society and brings peace, happiness and prosperity to all.

In separate messages in English, Gurmukhi, Tamil, Modi also hoped that the festivals will bring happiness, prosperity and fresh energy in everyone’s lives.

Conveying greetings on occasion of Baisakhi, the Prime Minister said this vibrant festival marks the spirit of gratitude, renewal and hope. It celebrates the hard work of our farmers whose dedication keeps our nation fed.

He said Baisakhi also carries deep spiritual significance, marking the founding of the Khalsa Panth by Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Modi said the teachings of the revered Sikh gurus continue to inspire everyone in the collective effort to build a better society.

“May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and fresh energy in everyone’s lives,” he said.

While extending warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu to the people of Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said he prays for a year filled with happiness, success and good health.

He said this special day celebrates renewal, hope and new beginnings and it is an occasion to honour the greatness of Tamil culture.

Its rich heritage of literature, music, art, philosophy and devotion continues to inspire people across the world, Modi said.

“May this special day further the spirit of togetherness in our society. Inspired by the great Tamil culture, may we attain new heights of success and also deepen our connect with nature,” he said.

PNN & Agencies