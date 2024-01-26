New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday greeted people on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day.

In a post on ‘X’, the prime minister said, “Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!”

देश के अपने समस्त परिवारजनों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!

India celebrates Republic Day January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950.