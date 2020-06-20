New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression, a day after the Prime Minister asserted that Chinese troops did not intrude into Indian territory.

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh June 15.

The 50-year-old leader tweeted two questions for the government, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

The remarks came a day after prime Minister Modi categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that “no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone.”

The Prime Minister had emphasized that all necessary steps for national security and construction of necessary infrastructure will continue to be taken at a fast pace.

PM had also reassured the leaders about the capability of the armed forces to defend the borders and said that they have been given a free hand to take all necessary steps.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the PM Modi-led government since the incident took place earlier this week.

Friday, he said that the Government was fast asleep and is in denial of the problem whose price was paid by our martyred Jawans.

A day before that, he raised questions about the soldiers being sent unarmed to face the Chinese on the LAC.

“By killing the unarmed soldiers of India, China has committed a big mistake. I want to ask who sent them unarmed towards the danger and why, who is responsible?” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message.

He also questioned PM Modi’s silence on the killing of the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley Wednesday. “Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who also participated in the all-party meet on Friday, contended that “valuable time had been lost” and asked what the government was doing next.

“We have some specific questions, for the Government: On which date did the Chinese troops intrude into our territory in Ladakh? When did the government find out about the Chinese transgressions into our territory? Was it on May 5, as reported, or earlier?” she had asked.

IANS