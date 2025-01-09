Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday inaugurated four exhibitions at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 convention, showcasing India’s cultural heritage, traditions and the contributions of its diaspora.

The first exhibition, titled ‘Vishwaroop Ram,’ highlighted the universal legacy of the Ramayana. It presented the timeless epic through a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms, emphasising its relevance across cultures.

The second exhibition focused on the Indian diaspora’s contribution to technology and the vision of viksit Bharat. It acknowledged the contributions of NRIs to the development of technology across the world.

The third exhibition highlighted the spread and evolution of the Indian diaspora with special focus on the migration from Mandvi in Gujarat to Muscat in Oman. It featured rare historical documents showcasing the journey and impact of Indian migrants.

The fourth exhibition celebrated the heritage and culture of Odisha, showcasing a glimpse into the state’s rich traditions, art, and crafts, while emphasising its cultural legacy.

The Prime Minister also visited promotional stalls of different ministries and state governments of Odisha, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gujarat and others.

PTI