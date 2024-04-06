Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday criticised the Congress’ election manifesto released April 5, calling it a bundle of lies, while claiming that the grand old party will be unable to do anything for the country’s interests.

Speaking at a rally in Pushkar in Rajasthan, PM Modi said “each page of the Congress’ election manifesto smells of dividing the nation”.

“This manifesto reflects the same ideology of the Muslim League. The Congress wants to impose the ideas of the Muslim League of the past era on the India of today. Leftists have dominated the part of this manifesto bearing the imprint of the Muslim League,” he said.

“Today, the Congress has neither principles nor policies left. It seems that Congress has given everything on contract. The entire Congress has been outsourced. Such a party (Congress) cannot do any work in the interest of the country,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that his third tenure is not far-off, and the BJP-led government is going to make bigger decisions in the first 100 days of his next term against corruption.

“I am fully prepared… have started making preparations in this direction. The action that took place in 10 years is a trailer. There is a lot that needs to be done,” PM Modi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi said: “There just cannot be any development wherever Congress is present because it does not care for the poor and deprived section of the society. First, it is a family-based party, and on top of that, it is a corrupt one.”

“The Congress never cared about women’s power. After Independence, the lives of crores of daughters of the country were spent in misery from generation to generation. The Congress is responsible for this situation,” he added.

PM Modi said that “the Congress members should understand that the more mud you throw, the more the Lotus will bloom”.

“The Congress is not holding rallies to win the elections, but it is doing so to save the corrupt. The fight against corruption will continue,” he said.

Stating that “happiness, respect, security and prosperity of women power is Modi’s Guarantee,” he said that India has to be made a developed nation by 2047.

“We need to make India the third-largest economic power. This will happen only when the participation of half of the country’s population is increased. The happiness, respect, security and prosperity of mothers, sisters and daughters is ‘Modi’s Guarantee’,” PM Modi said.

“With the Women’s Reservation Bill, reservation of seats for our mothers and sisters in Parliament have been confirmed. Women are handling big projects for ISRO. India has the highest percentage of women pilots in the world,” PM Modi said.

Saying that April 6 also happens to be the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), PM Modi said: “It is a coincidence that today, I have the fortune to come to Pushkar. Lord Brahma is the controller and creator. The BJP is also committed to building a new India.

“This region is related to Lotus and the identity of BJP is also Lotus…. Lotus is going to bloom in every corner of the country,” he added.

Critcising the Congress’ Rajasthan unit, PM Modi said: “There used to be news of paper leaks, mafias, share of loot in the Congress government etc. Rajasthan was being discussed only for not so good reasons. Ever since the BJP came to power, discussions have been about action being taken against paper mafias. The noose is being tightened on criminals. The government has agreed on the ERCP which was pending for years. ERCP is going to end the water crisis in many areas of Rajasthan.”

