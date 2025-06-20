Siwan (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday slammed the RJD for allegedly insulting Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and asserted that the people of Bihar would not tolerate any disrespect to the Dalit icon.

At a rally in Siwan district, which marked his fifth visit this year and second in less than a month, Modi hailed the “big role” played by Bihar in India’s emergence as the “third largest economy” of the world.

In a nearly 45-minute-long speech that followed the launch of projects worth more than Rs 5,900 crore and the flagging off of a Vande Bharat train, the Prime Minister cautioned the people against “attempts to recapture economic resources of Bihar” by the RJD-led opposition in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Ambedkar was against dynasty rule. But they (RJD and its allies) do not like it. So they have his portrait placed at their feet. On my way, I saw posters demanding an apology for this insult to Babasaheb,” said Modi.

He added, “But there has been no apology. This is because they hold Dalits in contempt. In contrast, Modi has Babasaheb in his heart and would like to keep his portrait close to his chest”.

Modi, who did not mention RJD chief Lalu Prasad by name, referred to the instance of a portrait of Ambedkar being placed close to the feet of the ailing septuagenarian, for which he (Prasad) has been drawing flak from the BJP-led NDA.

“The reason is that the RJD-Congress people have little respect for people belonging to the deprived castes, the Dalits, the OBCs and the EBCs. They consider themselves above Babasaheb Ambedkar. But they must remember that the disrespect to Babasaheb Ambedkar will not be forgiven by the people of Bihar,” the PM said.

Speaking at the rally, Modi asserted that the world was “greatly impressed” with India’s progress and underscored Bihar’s “big role” in the country’s emergence as the “world’s third largest economy”.

“You all know I have returned from abroad only yesterday. During my tour, I met many leaders of the developed world. They all were greatly impressed with the rate of progress in India. They are watching India becoming the third-largest economy in the world. In this, Bihar will definitely play a big role”, said the PM.

In the last 11 years, the NDA government at the Centre has devoted itself to removing every hurdle that stands in the way of the poor, he said.

“We will continue to make such efforts. The hard work has yielded handsome results,” the PM said.

In the past decade, a record number of 25 crore Indians have defeated poverty, and this feat of India is being lauded by renowned institutions like the World Bank, he said.

“In this national accomplishment, Bihar and the government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have played a significant role,” said Modi.

The PM also said a “prosperous” Bihar will help the country prosper.

Training his guns at the opposition INDIA bloc, “My confidence stems from the resilience of you people who had banished ‘jungle raj’ several years ago. But beware, those responsible for ‘jungle raj’ are looking for another opportunity to wreak havoc like they had once done.”

“They are playing various tricks to ensure that they recapture the state’s economic resources”, said Modi, in an apparent reference to several populist promises made by the RJD-Congress combine in the run-up to the assembly polls.

The PM added that the younger generation may have only heard tales about the bad shape in which the state was left by those responsible for ‘jungle raj’.

“For centuries, Bihar had led the nation’s progress. But the vice-like grip of the lantern and the palm of hand (poll symbols of RJD and Congress, respectively) had made the state synonymous with forced migration,” Modi said.

He added, “My Bihari brothers and sisters are known for thriving under the most trying circumstances without compromising on their self-respect. But their sense of pride in their own abilities had been shattered by the Congress-RJD rule”.

Unlike the NDA, which worked for “development of all, with support of all (‘sabka saath sabka vikas’)”, the opposition stood for “family rule (‘parivar ka saath, parivar ka vikas’)”, which was against the spirit of the Constitution, given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar”, Modi claimed.

“This is the reason why the Congress-RJD people have portraits of Babasaheb Ambedkar placed at their feet. In contrast, Modi keeps Babasaheb Ambedkar in his heart,” remarked the Prime Minister.

Modi began his speech by greeting the people in the local dialect of Bhojpuri.

He also paid tributes to first President Rajendra Prasad, who hailed from Siwan, and legendary socialist leader Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, who belonged to the adjoining district of Saran.

The function saw the launch of projects worth more than Rs 5,900 crore by the PM, who also flagged off a “Vande Bharat” train that would run between Pataliputra junction in the state capital and Gorakhpur in adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

“These development projects will take Bihar towards a bright future, make a prosperous Bihar”, remarked the PM.

PTI