Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha January 28 to inaugurate ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ in Bhubaneswar, official sources said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will stay at the venue of the business conclave for around one and a half hours from 11 am, the sources said.

Captains of industries from India and abroad will attend the state’s flagship business summit.

The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the conclave, outlining the central government’s vision for Odisha’s industrial transformation, the sources said.

According to Modi’s tentative tour programme, he is likely to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.35 AM January 28 and go straight to Janata Maidan, the venue of the event. He is scheduled to leave Odisha at about 12.55 pm, the sources said.

The conclave organised by the Odisha government, will feature business leaders, policymakers, and international investors keen on exploring opportunities in manufacturing, mining, green energy, IT, and infrastructure sectors.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Odisha this month. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme in Bhubaneswar January 9.

PTI