Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in a Triranga Yatra and hold a roadshow before attending an event marking the first anniversary of the BJP’s maiden government in Odisha June 20, a senior minister said.

Though Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s government completed one year in office June 12, the administration is holding a week-long celebration which will culminate June 20 with the Prime Minister’s address.

Modi had last year attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Majhi government in Odisha.

“The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the airport here at about 3 pm from Bihar. He will participate in a Triranga Yatra and lead a road show from the Biju Patnaik International Airport to Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar,” Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik told reporters here.

Official sources said that as part of the celebrations, Modi will address a large gathering and highlight the achievements of Odisha’s BJP government.

He may also speak on the plans for the state’s development, said a senior leader, who attended a preparatory meeting at the BJP headquarters Friday.

The meeting was attended by Majhi, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, Deputy CMs Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and others.

Modi will also unveil Odisha’s Vision Document for the years 2036 and 2047.

The state completes 100 years of its formation in 2036 while 2047 is the 100th year of India’s Independence.

