New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday hailed the mega exercise which included fly-pasts over many cities and towns and showering of petals by military choppers on leading hospitals to pay gratitude to the front-line workers engaged in the battle against COVID-19.

“Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also posted a short video of military aircraft, choppers and bands engaged in expressing gratitude to the health professionals and others.

Fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns, while military choppers showered petals on leading hospitals across the country as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI