New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever Khelo India University Games which are being organised in Odisha Saturday.

Modi will address the opening ceremony of the games via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Friday. The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central government in association with the Odisha government.

The games will be held from February 22-March 1. It will be the largest-ever university level sports competition in India, the PMO statement said. A total of 17 sporting disciplines, including archery, athletics, boxing and fencing among others are being organised.