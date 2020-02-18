Bant: The Central government’s flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Gramin has been faltering due to tardy pace of work in Bant block of Bhadrak district.

The block has miserably performed in the rural housing scheme, even though the administration has been doing its best to complete the work.

Due to slow pace of construction and other problems, the block has failed to achieve the target in the current fiscal.

According to reports, PMAY-Gramin was launched in 2016 with the aim of providing pucca houses with basic amenities to all rural households by the end of 2022.

Basudevpur block has 25 panchayats. In 2019-20 fiscal, 2,948 beneficiaries were identified for housing units. Of them, 19 beneficiaries have completed their houses, while 1,305 have not started their work till date.

Sources said the block set a target to complete 3,187 houses in 2019-20 fiscal while 2,948 people were handed out work orders.

They were provided the first installment of funds (Rs 20,000 each) in their bank accounts. As many as 1,643 beneficiaries have received their second installment (Rs 30,000 each), while 995 received their third installment (Rs 40,000 each) and 743 have got their fourth installment.

Recently, 4,000 more beneficiaries have been added to the list of beneficiaries in the block.

Even though the block administration has been laying stress on quick completion of the housing units, beneficiaries have reportedly failed to carry forward their work in an expeditious manner.

BDO Rebeka Bilung said beneficiaries have been issued notices and through public address system to complete their work.

Besides, the BDO and the other staff of the block administration have been visiting the houses of beneficiaries regularly, insisting on quickly completing the work.

