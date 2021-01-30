Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 prisoners lodged in Jharpada Special Jail here have been covered under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY), an insurance scheme of the Union government.

The state directorate of Prisons & Correctional Services has recently enrolled the prisoners under the central scheme.

The relatives of the inmates would get Rs 2 lakh for which Rs 330 will be deducted from the accounts of the prisoners every year.

The prisoners selected to be covered under the scheme are engaged in different vocational jobs like brick making, incense stick manufacturing and laundry work. They also have accounts in different banks through which they receive their daily and monthly wages. The insurance coverage will greatly help the family members of the inmates, said sources.

Sources in the Jharpada jail revealed that more inmates will be enrolled under similar insurance schemes in future as well.