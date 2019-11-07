New Delhi: Pramod Kumar Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister held a high-level meeting with officials of Odisha, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, here Thursday, to review preparedness to deal with the impact of cyclone storm ‘Bulbul’.

At the meeting, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said the coastal Odisha was likely to witness 70-80 kmph wind speed, gusting up to 90 kmph November 8, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain.

Similar situation is likely in the coastal West Bengal November 9.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that their teams were ready with all the required equipment, like tree cutters and pole cutters.

The Indian Coast Guard is on alert and has advised fishermen and merchant ships not to venture into the sea.

Mishra advised all possible measures to prevent human casualty and to minimise losses to property, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO).

The meeting was attended by the principal advisor to the PM, secretaries of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, member of the IMD directors general and the NDRF along with senior officers of the PMO.

The Chief Secretaries and representatives from West Bengal, Odisha and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands also joined the meeting through video conference.

(IANS)