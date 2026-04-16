Baripada: Forest department officers arrested a poacher along with a country-made gun inside the Similipal tiger reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, an official said Thursday.

The arrested accused is a resident of Kulian area in the district.

During a routine patrol inside the Balidiha Beat Tuesday evening, the staff of the Pithabata North Wildlife Range heard a gunshot followed by the sighting of a suspicious light from inside the sanctuary area, said STR Deputy Director Samrat Gowda.

During the search, a handmade gun, 10 grams of gunpowder, a torch, a dead Indian Hare and several other items used for poaching were seized from his possession, he said.

The accused has been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, officials said.