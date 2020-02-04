Berhampur: A poacher was arrested by wildlife personnel while he was carrying 10 dead birds in Ganjam district, officials said Monday.

The poacher, Bamadeb Polai, 23, of Sipia, was arrested by the wildlife personnel near Nairi Sunday when he was carrying the birds after killing them.

The birds included eight northern shovelers and two large welsh ducks, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chilika Wildlife Division, Alok Ranjan Hota.

After conducting post-mortem, the dead birds were buried, he said. This was the second bird poaching incident in Chilika Lake in the last 10 days. January 24, the forest officials had seized 19 birds of different species. Of them, seven were dead, while 12 were live birds. The birds were seized near Titia jetty under Nuapada wildlife range, an official said.

As many as 15 poachers, including two fishermen, have been arrested so far during this winter. Of the arrested poachers 13 were held in Tangi range alone. Over 150 dead birds have been seized from the poachers, he said.

Many birds from Northern Eurasia, Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakh, Lake Baikal and the remote areas of Russia and neighbouring countries visit the Chilika Lake every winter and start their homeward journey before the onset of summer.

PTI