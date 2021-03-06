Telkoi: Amid reports of forest fires raging in some forests of Champua range, most of the cases are induced by humans in Keonjhar. The forest department has detected such a case in which three poachers were trying to set Jharabeda reserve forest on fire in an attempt to hunt down animals. The three were arrested, Friday.

The accused have been identified as Jugal Juang, Ranjan Juang and Gobardhan Juang of Namakani village under Telkoi police limits of Keonjhar district.

They had set the forest on fire Thursday evening and were waiting to hunt down animals with bows and arrows. At this time, a patrol party of Bimala forest beat was there and found it.

As forest officials tried to nab the accused, the latter retaliated, leading to a confrontation between the two sides. One forest guard was injured in the attack but the poachers were finally arrested. The three were produced in a court.

PNN