Berhampur: Wildlife poaching attempts were foiled in two different forests in Ganjam district, officials said Monday. A 23-year-old man was nabbed from Bhalumundia hill in the Jagannath Prasad forest range in Ghumusar North division Sunday, they informed. The accused, identified as Sukuta Behera, is a resident of Dunguripali village. Around two kilograms of GI wire, 30 glass bottles and dry wood were seized from him, said Range Officer Umakant Das. He was going to use the wire in the forest by hooking it illegally and kill wild animals. The man was caught red-handed, the Range Officer added.

In the other incident, around 15-20 armed people had assembled at Mahulia locality when the forest staff patrolling the area spotted them, an official said. On seeing the forest personnel, some of them fled the spot. Two country-made guns and mobile phones were seized from the spot. We have registered a case and started an investigation to find them,” the official added. He also pointed out that the miscreants can be traced through the guns they left behind in their bid to escape.