Cuttack: The post-mortem report of senior judicial officer Subash Kumar Behari has revealed that the Additional District Judge died of asphyxia resulting due to hanging which was ante-mortem and suicidal in nature, a police officer said Wednesday.

The 49-year-old ADJ-rank officer’s body was found hanging in the bedroom of his official quarters here on Friday afternoon. He was officiating as a special judge in the local POCSO court, Cuttack.

City Deputy Commissioner of Police Pinak Mishra Wednesday said: “We received the post-mortem report from the SCB Medical College and Hospital yesterday.”

Mishra, however, added that the police are still investigating the case from all angles, including murder after registering a case based on a written complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother.

Following Behari’s death, his mother had alleged that her son had not committed suicide but was murdered by his wife and brother-in-law.

She had filed a written complaint in this regard and based on it, the police have questioned as many as 11 people, including Behari’s wife in this regard.

PTI