Nabarangpur: This district is said to be a treasure-trove of tourist destinations. Ancient monuments, historical artifacts and natural beauties here amid luster green enrich its aesthetic looks. However, they have been at the receiving end of the local administration.

The district has ample opportunities for eco-tourism. Footfalls at tourist destinations in Nabarangpur have not been accelerated over past several years. Despite such richness, little has been done for the development of the site.

Podagada (ruined fort) is a historical monument at Nabarangpur, a small town in southern Odisha. Apart from sculptures, a ruined fort, temples and coins, it has rock inscriptions in Brahmi script speaking volumes about the reign of Nala dynasty which rose to prominence during 6th Century AD. In spite of being a rich source of history, Podagada monuments unfortunately haven’t come to limelight for lack of adequate development as a heritage site in this district.

Podagada has immense potential for tourism including places like ruined queen’s palace, foot prints of goddess Lakshmi, Sati stone, Bhairav temple, Madagam Dongri, Bhai Bhauni temple, Nandagada, Belaghari and Tangapani, which are of immense historic importance.

Apart from Podagada, the district also has other tourist destinations like ancient Shiva shrine, Sahid Smruti Sthamva of Papadahandi, Chandan Dhara and Gosain Dora waterfalls under Jharigaon block, a shrine of Ghumureswar under Tentulikhunti block.

In addition to these, there is also Chatahandi Shiva shrine, Maa Bhandaragharani and caves situated under Nabarangpur block, shrine of Kelia Shivalinga and goddess Parvati, nestled in lush green hills under Dabugaon block, Maa Pendrani of Umerkote, Khatiguda dam on the river Indravati and its water reservoir in Nabarangpur district.

Well endowed by nature, this belt has ample potential for tourism. About 60 gold coins were discovered between 1939 and 1957 which speak volumes about the rulers of Nala dynasty. However, the ancient monument has failed to attract tourists for not being incorporated into the tourist map of the district and the state as well.

The state archaeology department has done little in this district and antiquities available so far are very low. The sun and moon statues found here talk about the art, culture and civilisation of Nala dynasty.

Worthy to note, after a local outfit of servitors Podagada Sebayata Charitable Trust wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December for restoration of the site, a team of Archaeological Survey of India led by its Assistant Archaeologist Vaishnab Shrivastav visited the site and conducted a detailed survey February 20 this year.

The team also took snapshots of unearthed ruins of the royal palace, stone engravings and could read Brahmi inscriptions. The ASI team expressed concern over the theft and damage of the site.

Reacting to this, Shrivastav said, “The restoration of Somnath and Vishnu temples should have been done much before. Moreover, the museum here badly needs development. We will submit our survey report to the Centre for taking further steps in this regard”.

Intelligentsia of Nabarangpur district have demanded immediate development of tourist hotspots to attract more tourists.

Notably, Podagada is a highly potential place for trekking, picnicking, pilgrimage tourism, eco-tourism and adventure tourism. This is also a place of attraction for researchers, scholars and students from across the world which has got dilapidated over years.

HOW TO REACH THE SITE

Podagada is about 52 km from Nabarangpur and 408 km from Bhubaneswar. One can hire a taxi or an auto rickshaw from Nabarangpur to Podagada. Regular bus services are also available to the district headquarters from major cities of Odisha.