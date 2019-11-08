Bantala, : Pokatunga Government High School in Angul district’s Bantala has become the first such school in the district to have a CCTV surveillance system in place.

The school management and the development committee have installed the security system.

With a view to check entry of outsiders, prevent thefts, and keep a tab on teachers not taking their classes sincerely, 12 CCTV cameras have been installed on the school premises. The committee took permission from the district education officer before installing the cameras.

Five close circuit TV cameras have been installed at class rooms, one at the entrance, one at the playground, one at the campus, one at the common room and one at the headmaster’s office. Sources said Rs 60,000 was spent from the school fund and donations from the committee fund.

The committee has alleged that some teachers were not discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, some teachers reportedly opposed the installation of CCTVs. When contacted, headmaster Sanatan Muduli said installation of CCTV cameras is possible due to the help of school management and development committee. “And all should welcome this move as this would make a difference in maintaining transparency and achieving good results.”

Echoing the headmaster’s views, DEO Sachhidananda Behera said the school adopting CCTV surveillance system is a good initiative.