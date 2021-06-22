Berhampur: Eleven people were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a clash in Ganjam district. The group clash had led to the death of two persons, police informed. The 11 suspects, including a teenager, who were arrested belong to Polasara area, a police officer said. The bamboo sticks and wooden logs used in the clash were seized from them, Polasara police station inspector in- charge Jeetendra Pradhan said.

Two groups from Madhupalli and Polasara towns had gone for a picnic at Riamal near Dhanei dam Sunday. They clashed at the picnic spot after indulging in arguments over a petty matter. Soon the arguments escalated into a free-for-all, police said.

Babula Pradhan (42) died Sunday at a hospital here, while Sanyasi Polai (37) succumbed Monday to his injuries at a healthcare facility in Cuttack, Pradhan said. The condition of two others, who were injured in the clash, is stable, added the police official.

He also informed that interrogation of the 11 arrested persons is on to find out the real cause behind the fight. Police are also trying to find out whether Covid-19 protocols were flouted by the two groups when they went for the picnic.