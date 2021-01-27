Bhawanipatna: Odisha Police arrested Wednesday five cyber miscreants. They allegedly withdrew money from the bank account of a senior citizen of Kalahandi district, an official said. The cyber miscreants in the past also had committed similar crimes, the official added.

An official statement was issued by the police here. It said Gangadhar Subudhi, a resident of Bhawanipatna town received a phone call from a person. He claimed to be calling from a mobile service provider. The caller informed Subudhi that he has won a smartphone and Rs 20,000 as New Year prize in a lucky draw.

Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek said Subudhi was asked to share his ID number of his debit card on receipt of a message to receive the prize January 11. He was also asked to download a software application on his mobile. The victim shared the photograph of the debit card of his wife. He followed all the instructions with the hope of getting the prize, he said.

Using the data, the cyber miscreants withdrew Rs 2,18,800 from the account of the wife of the complainant. They also withdrew Rs 45,591 from the account of the complainant.

January 21, the five accused persons Avilash Singh (21), Parvej Ahamad (31), Wahid Khan (25), Saharuk Khan (19) and Juned Ahamad (39) all belonging to Bigehna village under Bewar police station of Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh were nabbed by the police. They were brought on transit remand here Wednesday. The police said that Rs 52,000 have been recovered from the possession of the gang members.