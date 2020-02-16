Rourkela: Local police Saturday arrested five middlemen from a car outside Rourkela RTO office and seized several fake documents from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ashwini Kumar Mohanty, Sanjay Kumar Sahu, Bholanath Nayak, Padmacharan Padhi and Bibhuti Bhusan Acharya.

The officials have also seized a Maruti Suzuki car, one motorcycle, one Honda Activa scooter, one printer, six mobile phones, Rs 22,700 in cash from their possession along with several fake documents.

After the government restricted brokers from operating in transport offices last September 25, the accused were operating from a car outside the office premises, police said.

PNN