Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Tuesday arrested the prime accused in the alleged assault of a journalist in Bolangir district, an officer said.

According to police, Bijoy Pradhan, a reporter of a local TV channel, had visited Kulthipali village on Saturday to report on alleged irregularities in the construction of a guard wall when the accused persons allegedly snatched his mobile phone, boom and other equipment. They also tied his hands and assaulted him in front of villagers.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Gajendra Dalai, the prime accused and the contractor engaged in construction of the guard wall, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, the police had arrested four other accused persons including a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Based on Pradhan’s complaint at Puintala police station and video evidence, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, Bolangir SP Abhilash G said.