Angul: Angul Police Wednesday arrested two persons after spurious liquor claimed the lives of four persons in the district.

The accused persons have been identified as contractor Kalia Dehuri and one of his associates Basanta Dehury.

The excise department also seized the illegal liquor factory of the contractor where he had been making spurious liquor by using industrial spirit.

Angul SP Tapan Kumar Satpathy has ordered a probe into the incident.

Consumption of spurious liquor claimed four lives and has made four others sick in Patharagada village under Purunakote police limits in Angul district.

The deceased and seriously ill youths were engaged in a house construction work Sunday.

According to a source, the eight had a booze session Sunday evening after the end of their work. After some time, one youth among the eight complained of feeling uneasy the same evening before dying.

Later, all the seven youths fell ill and were admitted to the Angul DHH. While four of them have already perished, another four are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

